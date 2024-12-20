The dynasty behind Walmart passes some control to the next generation of heirs
SummaryThe wealthy Walton family says eight grandchildren will now have a say in the clan’s ownership.
The Walton family—one of the richest clans in America—is passing some of its control in Walmart to the next generation, giving all the grandchildren of Walmart’s founder voting rights over their inheritance.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more