The energy firm in sights of a global consortium

The latest case in point was former US vice-president Al Gore-headed Generation Investment Management’s Just Climate LLP, and Singapore’s CapitaLand Investment Ltd, besides other entities, exploring an acquisition of Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd in a deal having a potential equity value of about $300 million. Also, INOXGFL Group plans to sell a majority stake in its C&I business and has mandated EY with running the sale process for the deal, which has a potential equity value of around $200 million. In addition, Serentica Renewables, promoted by Sterlite Power, is planning to sell a minority stake to raise around $300 million and to appoint a sell-side banker to run the process.