The epic mess at TGI Fridays

Pioneering the singles bar

New York restaurateur Alan Stillman opened the first TGI Fridays in 1965 in Manhattan as one of the first singles bars. Businessman Dan Scoggin, who started as a franchisee and later served as the chain’s CEO for 15 years, is credited with developing signature touches, such as its Tiffany-inspired lamps, memorabilia on the walls and bartenders who flung their cocktail shakers in the air while making drinks. They held bartender Olympics to compete for the most elaborate mixologist style.