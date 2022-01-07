Companies and investors are facing crucial sustainability policy decisions in 2022 that will shape the way they operate around the world.

Coming rule changes with far-reaching implications include the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s much-discussed climate-change disclosure mandate, the potential expansion of China’s carbon-trading system and Europe’s new green investing typology. Here are five key questions for 2022.

How will the SEC handle a packed regulatory agenda?

The SEC is expected to publish various ESG-related proposals early this year, including climate-disclosure rules. On that front, significant decisions include whether companies will have to report Scope 3 greenhouse-gas emissions, whether smaller firms will face less-stringent requirements, and how the rules will be policed by a new enforcement task force set up by the SEC, said Bryan McGannon, director of policy and programs at the sustainable-investing trade group US SIF.

The SEC’s agenda also includes changes to fund-marketing regulations. Chairman Gary Gensler said in October that the SEC should consider making fund managers back up claims that their funds were “green" or “sustainable." Workforce diversity is another focus, with proposals on human-capital management and boardroom diversity on the SEC’s slate.

The midterm elections bring the possibility of a Republican-controlled Congress opposed to the Biden administration’s regulatory agenda, adding to the time pressure. “I think that may factor into why they want to get as much done this year as possible," Mr. McGannon said.

Will China beef up its emissions-trading system?

This year should provide an indication of whether China’s new carbon market has the potential to reduce the emissions of the world’s second-largest economy. The system allocates tradable emission allowances to polluters, but the initial allowances weren’t strict enough to create a strong incentive to cut pollution, according to Yan Qin, lead carbon analyst at Refinitiv.

Beijing is expected to update the allocation plan early this year, and may also expand the system, which currently affects only power generators, to include other polluting sectors, Ms. Qin said. China’s state council, or cabinet, will also publish its version of the regulation, a move that would bring greater enforcement powers.

How China’s emissions-trading system develops will have global ramifications. “If the ETS design is significantly strengthened and allowance prices rise in the next years, carbon costs will be passed through to power prices and industry products, hence making China-made products more costly," Ms. Qin said. She added that China could influence how other economies set up carbon trading systems.

How will the EU energy scuffle play out?

The European Union has proposed treating natural gas and nuclear power as environmentally sustainable energy sources under its “green taxonomy" investing rules. Some EU countries disagree over the plan, exposing divisions over environmental and energy policy. It will have to be approved by member-state governments.

The final shape of the green taxonomy will have far-reaching implications. It doesn’t only determine what kinds of assets investment managers can include in green-branded funds, but will also shape how companies are affected by a host of other sustainability-related EU rules, such as the green bond standard for companies raising money for environmentally friendly projects, and the Ecolabel designation for more-sustainable products.

“It’s the taxonomy that really underpins all these other regulations," said Rebecca Vaughan, program manager at InfluenceMap, an environmental advocacy group.

How will the ISSB work?

Several sustainability standard setters announced during the United Nations climate conference last year that they would be joining forces, a move widely seen as a welcome step toward simplifying the array of different reporting frameworks.

Under the new setup, the new International Sustainability Standards Board will incorporate the Climate Disclosure Standards Board and the Value Reporting Foundation, which in turn houses the Integrated Reporting Framework and the SASB Standards. The ISSB plans to seek public feedback on two proposed disclosure standards early this year and issue a first set of rules in the second half of the year.

“I think one of the big questions for us on the ISSB is how do they plan to integrate all the organizations that they’ve consolidated," said US SIF’s Mr. McGannon. In particular, he said that it isn’t clear how SASB’s sector-by-sector approach to assessing companies’ sustainability risks will align with the other frameworks.

Can the U.N. make biodiversity the new climate change?

Before leaders convened for the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year, the first part of a separate U.N. summit took place virtually. The COP15 summit, which is drawing up a global plan to slow and reverse damage to the natural world, will reconvene in person in Kunming, China, in April, when the framework is supposed to be completed. Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. predict that companies and investors will eventually have to consider their impact on biodiversity in a more systematic way, and the U.N. conference could play a critical role in accelerating that process by establishing a single framework for reporting.

“We see biodiversity becoming the ‘new climate change’ in 2022 and the COP15 U.N. Biodiversity Conference being the catalyst for this moment," the analysts wrote in a note last month.

