The ESG regulation picture for 2022: Five key questions for business

Before leaders convened for the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year, the first part of a separate U.N. summit took place virtually. The COP15 summit, which is drawing up a global plan to slow and reverse damage to the natural world, will reconvene in person in Kunming, China, in April, when the framework is supposed to be completed. Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. predict that companies and investors will eventually have to consider their impact on biodiversity in a more systematic way, and the U.N. conference could play a critical role in accelerating that process by establishing a single framework for reporting.