The executive who made winter gear high fashion
Remo Ruffini bought Moncler, founded decades ago by mountaineers, and turned its down puffer jackets into runway must-haves
Remo Ruffini has spent the past two decades turning Moncler SpA into a buzzy high-end sportswear brand, pushing a rotating cast of designers to dream up new takes on its signature product faster than the traditional fashion calendar would allow.