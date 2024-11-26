The fall and rise of fine jewellery startup BlueStone

Bengaluru: The dazzlingly bright fine jewellery store had all kinds of glitzy items on display, but there were only four customers checking them out when Mint visited it on a Wednesday evening earlier this month. The manager candidly told us that the store, located in a commercial area not far from IT hub Whitefield, never saw the kind of wedding jewellery-hunting crowds common at long-established names such as C. Krishniah Chetty, Bhima Jewellers, or GRT Jewellers. Most people who visit the store do so only after going through the company’s website, he added, to look at items they liked online. And wedding chokers or bijouterie weren’t the sort of things they looked for on Bluestone.com.