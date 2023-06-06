The Fern Hotels & Resorts signs new hotel in Maharashtra1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 02:42 PM IST
The Fern Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality management company has signed a new 81-room hotel in Palghar, Maharashtra. This is the company’s 100th hotel in the country and will be under the The Fern Shelter Resort brand. The hotel will be fully operational by the end the month.
