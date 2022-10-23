The ghost of credit risk spooks Amex investors

Investors are right to be cautious during uncertain times. But they should consider the context, too. Provision adjustments are often tied to broad macroeconomic scenarios rather than lenders’ specific views of their customers. Lending remains a smaller part of Amex’s business than at many credit-card companies, with net interest income representing less than 20% of total revenue in the third quarter. Plus, extending loans may be a way for Amex to help solidify its relationship with some of its most promising customers: younger card members.

