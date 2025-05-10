The giants of Silicon Valley are having a midlife crisis over AI
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 May 2025, 06:12 PM IST
SummaryApple, Facebook, Google and Tesla are all facing the “innovator’s dilemma” at the same time.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Middle age hits hard—even for the Kings of Silicon Valley.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less