The good, bad and ugly: Decoding the IT pack’s Q4 show
Summary
- As the original sunrise sector of post-liberalization India, the IT industry has been the crowning jewel of the domestic economy for decades. A job in the IT sector has been, often literally, the passport to a better life for millions of young graduates. Is this paradigm changing?
New Delhi: "When sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions."
—William Shakespeare, Hamlet
The higher the climb, the harrowing the descent.
If there is one sector which is experiencing this truism, it is information technology.
From the heady days of the pandemic-triggered digital boom, to the current slowdown due to growth headwinds in the West, the country’s $250-billion IT sector has traversed a full cycle over the past few quarters.
Elevated interest rates and weak consumer sentiment in the US and Europe—the bread-and-butter markets for India’s software services exporters—have wreaked havoc on the sector’s performance.
Add to that, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is precipitating an epochal shift in the industry and beyond, further queering the pitch for firms more reliant on legacy processes and models.
Investors, meanwhile, are divided on whether to take a contrarian bet on the embattled sector or wait for the storm to pass.
IT firms’ March-quarter numbers provide the perfect opportunity for stakeholders to assess not only their current predicament but also gauge the managements’ expectations for the immediate future. Here’s the good, bad and ugly of the IT sector’s fourth quarter (Q4) performance so far.