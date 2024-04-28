The good, bad and ugly: Decoding the IT pack’s Q4 show

“Challenges such as economic slowdown, soft recession, high interest rates, geopolitical tensions continued to put pressure on the consumer business group vertical throughout 2023-24," TCS CEO K. Krithivasan said during the company’s earnings call. Revenue from North America, which accounts for around half of TCS’s topline, slipped 2.3% in the fourth quarter, while that for Infosys dropped 2.1%. The trend was seen in most other IT players as well. Wipro’s management commentary around discretionary spend was akin to peers and “indicates continued caution in the demand environment. In the absence of discretionary spend, deal conversion to revenue has been poor in the past couple of quarters. Hence, healthy deal wins fall short to support strong growth visibility," ICICI Securities said in a note.