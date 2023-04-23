Glamm Group eyes IPO, focuses on profitability1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Over the past two years, the group has acquired many media and consumer brands, including The Moms Co., Organic Harvest, Sirona, St Botanica, and BabyChakra.
NEW DELHI : The Good Glamm Group, operating in media, consumer goods, and content creation, will prioritize its bottomline as it targets a public market listing within two years, according to a top company executive.
