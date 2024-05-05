The Google antitrust verdict looms. Here’s what to look for.
Jan Wolfe , Miles Kruppa , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 May 2024, 05:18 PM IST
SummaryFederal judge could issue a ruling this summer in government’s landmark case.
WASHINGTON—U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard two days of closing arguments last week in the government’s landmark antitrust case against Google. Mehta lobbed skeptical questions toward lawyers for both sides, along the way dropping hints about how he’ll rule when he hands down his long-awaited written decision.
