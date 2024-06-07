The hidden life of Google’s secret weapon
Brody Mullins , The Wall Street Journal 17 min read 07 Jun 2024, 12:55 PM IST
SummaryJoshua Wright cleared a path to domination for the world’s biggest tech companies, keeping regulators at bay while juggling inappropriate relationships and skirting conflict-of-interest standards at every turn.
Joshua Wright, the tech industry’s indispensable fixer, was summoned to his boss’s office in late 2019 and asked a question that set the course for his fall.
