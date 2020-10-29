The holidays are beginning to look a lot like Pinterest

Although sell side surveys have shown that advertisers tend to pool their budgets toward more tried and true platforms in an uncertain spending environment, Pinterest’s unique use case also merits advertisers’ continued attention. Pinterest said in a recent press release that holiday shopping on its platform was spiking as early as April for searches such as “Christmas gift ideas" and that the number of its users engaging with its shopping features has grown 85% in the past six months. Whereas most users go to Instagram or Twitter to check up on friends or read the news, most users are coming to Pinterest to either buy something immediately or to find inspiration for something to buy in the future.