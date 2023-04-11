The hopes and fears of India Inc’s workforce7 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:24 AM IST
- Companies are pressing ahead with automation but many jobseekers are worried
- A Mint + Shine.com ‘Talent Insights’ report found growing use of automation by both employers and employees. Many job-seekers view automation as a challenge for job opportunities.
Mumbai/New Delhi: The debate around technology vaporizing jobs is an old one—centuries old. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, a clergyman named William Lee wanted to mechanize the production of stockings in the 16th century. But Queen Elizabeth I apparently denied a patent on his machine. She was concerned over stocking knitters losing jobs.
