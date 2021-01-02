The hot battery startup that could zap Tesla

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
4 min read.02:36 PM ISTStephen Wilmot, The Wall Street Journal
Investors are enthusiastic about QuantumScape, developer of an electric-vehicle battery that promises more power for less cost. If the company succeeds, Tesla could face new challenges
One of the wildest plotlines in the great 2020 electric-vehicle rally was the late-year rise of QuantumScape, a battery startup that has yet to report any revenue. If investors are even close to being right about its roughly $44 billion market value, they may need to worry more about the fortunes of Tesla.
QuantumScape’s shares have soared since going public in November. The company revealed promising test results for a limited version of its “solid state" battery in early December, but otherwise the stock’s meteoric ascent has been hard to explain.