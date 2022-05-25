The inside story of Paytm’s lending pivot

The company, nonetheless, faces many headwinds. Lending is increasingly becoming a crowded marketplace, where both traditional lenders and large fintech vie for customers. To achieve scale, Paytm would have to tap the next set of quality customers, up the income pyramid. Even if it manages the SFB licence, the branch requirement norms may be a challenge for a digital-first businesses that Paytm has thus far followed. Also, aggressive lending is and will translate into expensive hires, adding to the already high people costs. The company’s employee costs more than doubled to ₹2,432 crore in 2021-22, from ₹1,185 crore the previous year—that’s 46% of its revenues during the year.