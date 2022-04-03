The investor who’s sticking with Russia

Mr. Amaryan, 41, straddles two worlds. His firm, Balchug Capital, is registered in Armenia, where he was born, but he lives and works in Moscow. Russian stocks accounted for up to 70% of Balchug’s returns last year on average, a person familiar with the matter said. The firm has 11 employees in Moscow and five in Yerevan, Armenia, where Mr. Amaryan lived until he was 14.