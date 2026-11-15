‘The kitchen is at the heart of every household’: Why Ajinkya Rahane invested in cookware brand Ember

Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has invested an undisclosed amount in Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) cookware startup Ember, according to multiple media reports.

The investment marks Rahane's latest foray into India's startup ecosystem, adding another consumer-focused business to his investment portfolio.

The investment comes as Ember looks to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its distribution network and increase its presence in the Indian kitchenware market. The company has not disclosed the financial terms of the investment or the stake acquired by Rahane.

Rahane said his investment decisions were guided by a brand's vision, understanding of consumers and potential to create an impact. He said Ember's focus on product innovation and its ambition to rethink everyday kitchenware for Indian households stood out to him.

"The kitchen is at the heart of every household, and I believe there is significant potential for brands that bring together thoughtful design, it and functionality," Rahane said in a statement, as per reports.

Ember plans product expansion, wider distribution Founded in 2024, Ember sells a range of kitchenware products, including ceramic cookware, stainless steel pans, cast-iron pots, Dutch ovens, kitchen tools and other appliances.

The startup says it has developed a proprietary ceramic coating called 'Arcilla' and manufactures its products in Italy. Its offerings are available through its website, e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Ember co-founder and CEO Siddharth Gadodia said the company would focus on expanding its market presence, entering new product segments and increasing its reach among consumers.

"We see considerable headroom to grow through deeper market penetration, entry into new product segments and a wider reach among consumers," Gadodia said.

He added that Rahane's association came at an important stage in the company's growth journey as it looks to build the operational capabilities needed to support its expansion.

Ember's previous funding and investor base Rahane's investment comes more than a year after Ember raised $3.2 million (around ₹28.3 crore) in a seed funding round in September 2025.

The funding round attracted participation from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices and investors, including Yoga Bar co-founder Suhasini Sampath and entrepreneur Apurva Salarpuria. Celebrity chef and entrepreneur Saransh Goila also joined the company as an investor and partner.

Rahane has previously invested in several Indian startups, including footwear brand Chupps, sports technology platform Hudle, deep-tech startup Proxgy and Oatey.