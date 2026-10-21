The LaLiT earmarks ₹600 crore for hotel expansion, to add 1,000 rooms in five years

The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group has earmarked an investment of ₹600 crore over the next five years to add about 1,000 rooms to its portfolio in hotels it owns and through management contracts in new markets, the company’s top executive told Mint.
“We plan to invest ₹600 crore in properties where we own the land, while using management contracts to expand where our partners bring the capital. Whether we own a property or manage one, every hotel of ours will carry the same spirit and character,” said Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director of the company.