The landscape of India’s cement oligopoly, in five charts

Between them, ACC and Ambuja have 65 million tonnes of annual cement manufacturing capacity. As a combine, this is next only to the 120 million tonnes of UltraTech, from the Aditya Birla Group. This troika has shaped the sector and led consolidation in it. Over 1999 and 2000, the Tata Group sold its stake in ACC to Ambuja. In 2005, Holcim entered Ambuja. In between these two transactions, Grasim (an Aditya Birla company) acquired the cement operations of L&T, which is UltraTech today. That was the initial consolidation in the sector at the top, one that has stuck.