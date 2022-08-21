The latest innovation in beer is water in a can5 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 05:30 PM IST
The no-booze beverage market peddles H2O disguised as lager; `I didn’t want to get made fun of for drinking Poland Spring at a punk show’
NEW ORLEANS : Hundreds of visiting revelers hit the House of Blues blowout that kicked off the cocktail industry’s biggest annual conference, bobbing to ’90s hip-hop and throwing back tallboy cans of Liquid Death.