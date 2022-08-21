OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  The latest innovation in beer is water in a can

NEW ORLEANS : Hundreds of visiting revelers hit the House of Blues blowout that kicked off the cocktail industry’s biggest annual conference, bobbing to ’90s hip-hop and throwing back tallboy cans of Liquid Death.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout