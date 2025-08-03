The leaner, meaner Chevron is ready to fight

Chief Executive Mike Wirth had a stern message for Chevron’s 40,000 employees in February: Stop being so nice to each other.

Leaders need to be more decisive, take accountability for failures and have uncomfortable conversations about poor performance, Wirth and his lieutenants said during a virtual companywide meeting. A change in attitude could keep Chevron from falling behind its competitors, they said, according to people who attended the meeting.

The effort to overhaul Chevron’s corporate culture emanated from a report the company commissioned from consulting firm McKinsey that found employees were frustrated. The company wasn’t innovative, and it lacked a clear strategy, they said.

“We are ‘nice’ even when desired results or behaviors are not achieved," according to McKinsey’s summary of employee feedback, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “We emphasize collaboration and inclusion to build strong teams…but we do not have direct, uncomfortable conversations needed to deliver results."

Chevron executives turned to McKinsey last year as its shares lagged behind rival Exxon Mobil’s amid headwinds in key parts of its oil business. Its major oil project in Kazakhstan had hit costly snags. As oil prices moderated, drilling slowed in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oil field. And, most notably, its $53 billion acquisition of Hess was stalled after a shocking move by Exxon to try to intervene in the deal.

Now, the $310 billion oil giant, the second largest in the U.S. behind Exxon, is getting tougher not just on its employees but also on rivals, political detractors and anyone else it encounters.

After outlining a sweeping reorganization of its business units on the February call, Chevron announced plans to cut roughly 8,000 jobs, or up to 20% of its workforce, through 2026, part of a plan to save up to $3 billion. And two weeks ago, the Hess deal finally closed.

“I’m incredibly proud of Chevron’s culture and wouldn’t trade it for anybody else’s," Wirth said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal this past week. “We’re working to further strengthen our culture with an even sharper focus on performance by executing faster and more efficiently, simplifying our organization, and delivering targeted innovation."

For over a century, Chevron was California’s quintessential oil company, fostering a more genteel and mellow corporate environment than that of its bigger rival, the more rigid and often litigious Exxon of Texas. Chevron had long been considered by industry veterans the more comfortable, collaborative place to work. It still aims to adhere to principles that boil down to treating people fairly, but with a sharper focus on delivery.

Chevron’s corporate history traces back to 1876, when wildcatters drilled California’s first successful oil well in the Santa Susana Mountains, north of Los Angeles. The subsequent oil boom drove the economic development of California. Chevron eventually became the state’s largest employer, with its logo on every other gas station, its name in opera playbills and museum brochures, and its leaders enjoying easy access to the state’s governors and lawmakers.

In the 1990s, Chevron embraced a movement that was popular in California and became the first major oil company to include sexual orientation in its equal-employment-opportunity policies. It extended benefits to same-sex couples, despite opposition in other places where it operated like Texas and Mississippi.

Wirth, 64, has been an engineer and Chevron employee for over 40 years and rose to chairman and CEO in 2018. At the time, Chevron was facing cost overruns on large projects. Wirth was seen as a cost-conscious executive, having led the company’s refining and chemicals business—in which margins are critical—for almost a decade.

The deal for Hess, first announced in October 2023, was seen by Wall Street as critical to securing Chevron’s long-term oil reserves and profits while cementing Wirth’s legacy as a transformational leader. Instead, Exxon stepped in and essentially said not so fast. It asserted a right of first refusal to bid for Hess’s 30% stake in a generational oil discovery in Guyana—a move that stunned Chevron executives and the oil community at large.

Exxon has a 45% stake in the project in Guyana and serves as the operator of vessels pumping about 650,000 barrels of oil a day there. By 2027, daily production is expected to reach 1.2 million barrels, making it one of the most coveted projects in the world as many oil fields deplete and new exploration can take decades to pay off.

Early on, analysts, bankers and investors predicted Chevron would negotiate some offering to Exxon—perhaps a percentage of Hess’s stake, for instance-—to avoid arbitration.

Chevron held firm. It never restarted talks after Exxon filed for arbitration, even as it waited more than a year for the process to begin.

Meanwhile, investors were clamoring about Chevron’s growth prospects without Hess and questioning whether it would need to land another megadeal if Exxon prevailed in the dispute.

Losing Hess would have marked the second major transaction that Wirth failed to close as CEO. He backed away from a potential bidding war with Occidental Petroleum in 2019 over Anadarko Petroleum, a deal that saddled Occidental with debt.

Chevron ultimately prevailed in the arbitration dispute last month—but it wasn’t without some hard feelings.

“It has been a long process, and it didn’t need to be," Wirth said in an interview July 18, the day Chevron closed the Hess acquisition. “It should have been resolved quicker. The outcome was never in doubt."

“After 2027, it was very murky if they had anything in the funnel," Jean Ann Salisbury, an analyst at Bank of America, said of Chevron. Now, with the Hess deal completed, Chevron is positioned to “close much of the gap" with Exxon.

To do that, Chevron is aiming to become leaner and meaner.

Exxon has long been known as a merit-driven organization that doesn’t shy away from a fight. With its army of lawyers and its extensive time in court—most often because of lawsuits filed against it by cities and states over climate change—it has been likened by some to a law firm that produces oil.

Exxon suffered a rare stumble during the pandemic when the company booked a $20 billion loss for 2020. Chevron’s market value briefly eclipsed Exxon’s for the first time that October. Later, Exxon lost a bruising proxy fight to a little-known activist investor, prompting its executives to double down on protecting their turf. Last year, the company sued two sustainability investors for making climate-related shareholder proposals. The investment firms backed off, and at this year’s annual meeting, Exxon encountered no shareholder proposals for the first time since 1958.

Exxon’s move to block the deal between Chevron and Hess was especially pugnacious. Analysts said Exxon had little to lose—and was successful on some level by stalling Chevron’s capture of a slice of Guyana’s riches.

After closing the deal for Hess, Chevron now has a stake in the Guyana oil project, along with Exxon and Cnooc.

Wirth and his lieutenants at Chevron aren’t letting anyone stand in their way.

Wirth moved Chevron’s corporate headquarters last year from California, where it had resided for more than 140 years. Relations had soured with the state government. In moving to Houston, Chevron joined Exxon and much of the rest of the industry.

Throughout its history, Chevron had “attracted a lot of people who were from California or went to college in California," which contributed to a more open-minded and neighborly attitude at the company, said Edward Chow, a Chevron executive for over 20 years until 1999. “Now, to me, it feels more like another oil company. The distinction between Exxon and Chevron has narrowed in terms of corporate culture."

By the time Wirth decamped for more fossil-friendly Texas from Chevron’s campus in San Ramon, east of San Francisco, Chevron’s relationship with the Golden State and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom had broken down.

California acted more aggressively than any other state to steer consumers away from fossil fuels and claimed oil companies were price gouging. In response, Chevron’s executives launched a public-relations campaign in California that blamed lawmakers for the state’s high prices. The campaign included big signs with QR codes at Chevron gas stations that urged drivers to complain directly to lawmakers starting around 2022.

In November, Wirth said California’s state government was putting bureaucrats in charge of key parts of the economy, a move that “hasn’t worked in other socialist states."

In January, about three weeks after President Trump suggested the U.S. should rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, Wirth told investors Chevron would begin calling the region the Gulf of America. “That’s the position of the U.S. government now," he said.

Wirth has built strong ties with several officials in the Trump administration. The oil industry has enlisted the administration in fights against clean-car rules, drilling restraints and climate laws from New York to California. Meanwhile, the financial world has all but turned away from the environmental concerns that pervaded banks and big investment firms in the Biden years, easing pressure on oil producers. Executives are trying to use their political sway to push for the U.S. government to streamline permitting for pipelines and encourage fossil-fuel export deals.

Chevron’s lobbying efforts with President Trump and his cabinet secretaries paid off again last month, this time in South America.

In May, the Trump administration pulled Chevron’s Biden-era license to pump oil in Venezuela to clamp down on socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Chevron has taken political risks to remain active in the South American country, which has one of the world’s largest oil reserves, and has argued its presence keeps China and Russia out of the region. It was pumping almost 300,000 barrels a day of crude in Venezuela by midyear, a sizable portion of the country’s output.

A week ago, the Trump administration abruptly reversed course and said it would allow Chevron to continue pumping oil in Venezuela after a prisoner swap released the 10 remaining Americans who were detained by the government.

On a quarterly conference call Friday, Wirth told analysts that, after working closely with the Trump administration, a limited amount of Venezuelan crude will start flowing to the U.S. this month, “consistent with U.S. sanctions policy."

Wirth has work to do to keep investors happy as oil companies struggle to attract new shareholders. The S&P 500’s energy sector has shrunk to a tiny percentage of the overall index, and many investors became skeptical of frackers’ ability to make money during America’s shale boom. Oil prices have slipped this year on fears that tariff fights could squeeze fuel demand and as big producers in the Middle East put more oil into circulation.

On Friday, Chevron executives said Hess will add billions of dollars to Chevron’s cash flow. But the influx comes with some tough decisions and cost cuts. Chevron recently informed Texas regulators it plans to cut 575 jobs in Houston as part of the merger.

The aim is to enable workers “to get things done in a simpler way," Mark Nelson, vice chairman of Chevron, said on the call.

“I expect to see more than just cost reductions," Nelson said. “I expect to see performance improvement across the system."

Write to Collin Eaton at collin.eaton@wsj.com