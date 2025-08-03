The leaner, meaner Chevron is ready to fight

Wirth has built strong ties with several officials in the Trump administration. The oil industry has enlisted the administration in fights against clean-car rules, drilling restraints and climate laws from New York to California. Meanwhile, the financial world has all but turned away from the environmental concerns that pervaded banks and big investment firms in the Biden years, easing pressure on oil producers. Executives are trying to use their political sway to push for the U.S. government to streamline permitting for pipelines and encourage fossil-fuel export deals.