New Delhi: Air India has sealed the world’s largest aircraft deal by placing an order for 540 planes worth $82 billion. The Tata Sons-run airline announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus and obtained options for 70 more planes, as it seeks expand its network both in India and beyond. However, the actual price of the short- and long-haul aircraft may be lower since bulk orders come with discounts and incentives. Mint takes a deep dive into the rationale behind this unprecedented move.

How large is the Air India order?

Air India created history with the largest single order by any airline till date, topping the 460 aircraft deal by American Airlines with Boeing and Airbus in 2011. While American Airlines’ order was for narrow-body aircraft, Air India’s order constitute both narrow- and wide-body planes. Notably, Air India is the second Indian airline in the top five aircraft orders till date – IndiGo is fourth with an order for 300 aircraft in 2019. IndiGo, however, has a far higher order book than Air India till date. The low-cost carrier has ordered 830 aircraft in four tranches, It has received 350 aircraft and awaiting delivery of another 480 by 2030.

What are the types of aircraft Air India has ordered and how will they be used?

Of the 540 aircraft, 470 are firm orders, and the rest are options with Boeing that Air India can exercise any time in the future. The 470 airplanes include 210 Airbus 320 neos, 190 Boeing 737 MAXs, 40 Airbus 350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777x. The options include 50 Boeing 737 MAXs and 20 Boeing 787s.

The order size and type of aircraft demonstrates that the airline plans to strengthen connectivity on domestic routes and expand its short- and long-haul international network. The airline would use Airbus 320 (neos) and Boeing 737 MAX for flights in India, as well as for short-haul international routes, such as to countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Airbus 350, Boeing 777x and Boeing 787 will be used for long-haul international flights to Europe, North America and Canada which are high-yield markets, Typically, a large number of people flying out of India to the West opt for airlines in the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia through a stopover in the home country.

Estimates show that 60-80% of Indians flying these airlines fly to Europe and Americas. With the new orders, Air India will offer options for direct flights to Indian passengers. Since it was taken over by Tata Sons, it has launched flights to these destinations.

As part of the plan, Singapore International Airlines will have a 25.1% in Air India by 2024. Together, the two airlines have a plan to connect countries in the east of India with the west via airports in India. This arrangement will not just help Air India with passenger traffic from the east of India but give Singapore Airlines the strength to compete with Middle eastern airlines such as Emirates, Qatar and Etihad. This move will also allow India to become an international hub for air traffic; besides Indians will have more options to choose from.

What is the difference between firm order and options?

A firm order is a confirmed order an airline has agreed to take, and the aircraft manufacturer has offered a fixed timeline for deliveries. In the case of options, the airline may or may not take those deliveries. However, if the airline decides to take those deliveries in the future, the aircraft manufacturer will have to provide the aircraft at a rate agreed upon for the firm order.

Airlines use options in anticipation of future requirements that they may not be certain about, but to avail the discounts and incentives in line with the firm order placed with the aircraft manufacturer.

When will the deliveries begin?

According to a mail by Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to employees, the first set of deliveries will begin by the second half of 2023 and the ramping-up of deliveries will start in 2025. In the first phase, the airline will get 25 Boeing B737-800s and six Airbus A350-900s. A large part of the deliveries of these aircraft will also be used to replace its old fleet as well as aircraft inducted on lease to support the network expansion in the interim.

How will the airline fund it?

While it has not announced the funding model for the acquisition of these aircraft, people in the know said it will be a mix of sale and leaseback, and ownership. The narrow-body fleet (Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 320s) will be availed on sale and leaseback, and the airline will own the wide-body fleet that includes Airbus 350, Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 777x.

The sale and leaseback model allows an airline to order planes in bulk at a huge discount and then sell it to a lessor at delivery. The difference between the discounted purchase and sale to lessor at the time of delivery is the amount that the airline earns for the period. In this model, the airline earns through the sale but also has to pay higher lease rentals for the planes on SLB. The larger planes are likely to be owned by the airline.

Does India need so many aircraft?

Yes! India is likely to become the most populated country in the world this year and needs much more than the orders placed by IndiGo and Air India. Not just the population, India’s economic growth is also the highest among the large economies globally. India is set to clock 6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) during the current fiscal year, and estimates that this will translate into 15% growth in passenger numbers. This passenger growth needs to be supported by additions of aircraft, and many more planes would be required to feed this growth. Indian airlines operate a fleet of 700 planes that includes less than 50 wide-body aircraft. For perspective, Chinese carriers operate a fleet of 4,000 with about 500 wide-body planes.