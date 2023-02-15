The Maharaja’s monster deal
New Delhi: Air India has sealed the world’s largest aircraft deal by placing an order for 540 planes worth $82 billion
New Delhi: Air India has sealed the world’s largest aircraft deal by placing an order for 540 planes worth $82 billion. The Tata Sons-run airline announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus and obtained options for 70 more planes, as it seeks expand its network both in India and beyond. However, the actual price of the short- and long-haul aircraft may be lower since bulk orders come with discounts and incentives. Mint takes a deep dive into the rationale behind this unprecedented move.
