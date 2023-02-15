The Maharaja’s monster deal

As part of the plan, Singapore International Airlines will have a 25.1% in Air India by 2024. Together, the two airlines have a plan to connect countries in the east of India with the west via airports in India. This arrangement will not just help Air India with passenger traffic from the east of India but give Singapore Airlines the strength to compete with Middle eastern airlines such as Emirates, Qatar and Etihad. This move will also allow India to become an international hub for air traffic; besides Indians will have more options to choose from.

