The Maharaja’s Shadow: Understanding the language of Air India’s rebranding

The Maharaja’s Shadow: Understanding the language of Air India’s rebranding3 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Since 1946, iconic mascot Maharaja with his twirled moustache has been associated with the idea of delivering a unique and luxurious service experience to flyers. As part of the rebranding, iconic mascot Maharaja has been consigned to the cutlery
Nearly 18 months after the Tata Group took back possession of Air India under a government-led strategic divestment programme, the erstwhile state carrier has been given a new branding and a new logo.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message