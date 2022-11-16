Meet the two players bringing the mall back in fashion

Call it pent-up demand or revenge shopping, but urban India’s pre-covid mall mania may be back. Spearheading the turnaround are the ‘big two’ operators with the largest portfolios—Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) and Nexus Malls, the retail platform of global asset manager Blackstone Group. Between them, the duo has 25 operational malls. More are on the way as the two companies strive to create aspirational retail and leisure destinations for the post-pandemic, e-commerce-savvy consumer. Though their strategies are different, together they are reshaping the business and determining how malls in the future would be run, say analysts. It helps that both players are backed by a pan-India growth strategy, market dominant retail positions, expansive portfolios, investments and strong operational models.