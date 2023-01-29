The man behind a $50 billion sell-off

The man behind a $50 billion sell-off10 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:55 PM IST
- Who is Nathan Anderson and why have Indian investors sold shares in response to a report by him?
- Hindenburg is among the youngest firms to make a name in the space of short sellers. It competes with Carson Block of Muddy Waters Research and Andrew Left of Citron Research
BENGALURU : The antecedents and credentials of New York-heardquartered short-selling research firm Hindenburg, whose bearish take on the Adani group has set off a firestorm in Indian capital markets, prompting a $50 billion sell-off in equities, has piqued the curiosity of Indian investors.
