The man with more SPACs than anyone
- After minting billions in the private equity arena, Alec Gores has become a serial SPAC backer
Alec Gores has built a SPAC machine.
The billionaire investor, who first tried his hand at the unconventional reverse-merger IPO process in 2015, has watched the market for SPACs reach a fever pitch over the last two years. As the market swelled, he became a serial SPAC backer. He has methodically created 13 special-purpose acquisition companies, more than any other single investor, according to data provider SPACInsider.
