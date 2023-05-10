The many shades of the Nusli Wadia Group4 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 01:08 AM IST
In the past five years, three of the four businesses—Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah and National Peroxide—have averaged negative returns, of 10-22% a year, while the broad market has risen at an average 12%.
Questions of survival are not new to Nusli Wadia. In the 1980s, Wadia took on the considerable might of Dhirubhai Ambani and Reliance Industries in an intriguing corporate battle underpinned by policy and politics. In 2000, he fended off jute baron Arun Bajoria’s pesky presence in Wadia flagship Bombay Dyeing. Now, he has to save Go Airlines—one of the five major businesses in the Wadia Group’s portfolio. Meanwhile, the other four businesses present a mixed picture of mounting challenges amid one bright spot.
