The tussle to keep customer data onshore has finally made the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) punish global card companies, with Mastercard Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd the latest one to get pulled up.

India’s lenders won’t be able to issue any new Mastercard-powered cards to their customers starting next week until the company adheres to the regulator’s data localization norms. RBI had put restrictions on two other companies, American Express and Diner’s Club, in April this year on similar grounds.

The key issue is that global card companies are required to keep the data pertaining to transactions in a system in India and were asked to comply with this norm within six months after the rules were issued in April 2018.

View Full Image Cardless in India

One may note that Mastercard has been pulled up after two whole years since the rules came into force.

The company has indicated that it would work with the regulator in resolving the issue. The regulator’s intentions seem clear that it is not ready to compromise.

Global card companies issue debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards. Mastercard is a large card issuer in India, with a third of the market in its fold. Analysts worry that if the status quo on restrictions remained, it would dent card issuance growth for lenders in the medium term.

Visa, which holds almost half the market share, has not been pulled up, but the company hasn’t confirmed whether it is compliant with the norms.

While restrictions on Mastercard are sure to hurt lenders because of its large share, a similar imposition on Visa would play havoc on the growth of new credit card issuance and spends.

For now, banks can re-negotiate with Visa and RuPay, the only card companies without any restrictions on operations. But a shift to a new card network cannot be done overnight.

This is evident from RBL Bank, which said that it would tie up with Visa, but would be able to issue new cards only after 8-10 weeks. Bajaj Finance Ltd and RBL Bank Ltd stand to lose the most growth given that their cards are powered by Mastercard.

The shares of these two lenders were down on Thursday.

Moreover, co-branded cards tend to have only one specific operator and, according to Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, this segment is the fastest growing.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd may face trouble given its large base of co-branded cards, though Mastercard’s overall share is 10% for the lender.

“If a particular Mastercard co-branded credit card has high contribution to the overall mix of a credit card player, it will have a higher impact on the issuer’s business growth," wrote ICICI Securities Ltd analysts in a note.

That said, most banks have tie-ups with multiple card firms, which may cushion the blow somewhat. Credit cards are a high-yielding lucrative business for lenders and have already been slowing due to the pandemic.

When it comes to debit cards, some disruption is unavoidable. However, we should note that the cards payment system has lost share in the overall retail transaction base after the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) came into being two years ago. Last year, UPI transactions totalled a massive ₹40 trillion, while transactions of all cards put together were not more than ₹15 trillion. As global card companies grapple with data regulations, they also need to safeguard their relevance in the overall payment sphere amid growing digital options.

This story was first published on 16 July 2021

