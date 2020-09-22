The math doesn’t add up on TikTok’s deal with Oracle and Walmart

Elsewhere, many of the details are still undecided or are not yet publicly known. Trump on Monday said that the new TikTok Global would be “totally controlled by Oracle" after a planned public offering sometime next year. But the deal approved over the weekend calls for Oracle to buy up to 12.5% of the new TikTok entity, which appears to be far from total control. “If we find that [Oracle doesn’t] have total control then we’re not going to approve the deal," Trump said Monday.