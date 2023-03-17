The MNCs failing to see the emissions from business air travel2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:17 PM IST
- Wipro was the only large Indian firm out of 10 analyzed which had made progress towards emissions reduction in business air travel, a new study has found
A vast majority of large multinationals, including in India, may be failing to set or meet ambitious targets to cut emissions caused by corporate air travel, shows a new study by Travel Smart, a global campaign to reduce business travel emissions.
