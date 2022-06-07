The Moms Co., a personal care D2C brand, has roped in actor Sonam A Kapoor as brand ambassador for its skincare and babycare range. The company is coming up with its first television campaign where Kapoor will talk about how the products are natural.

The actor is a soon-to-be parent. She said, “The brand that was born out of a mother’s need to find the best products for her baby and is built on the philosophy of creating products that are natural, effective, clinically tested and one that meets global safety standards. I have been using their products as part of my daily skincare regime and they have proven extremely effective for me and I look forward to using them for my baby as well."

Malika Sadani, founder and CEO of the firm added, “Over the past five years, we have become a go-to brand for safe products. We have found the perfect partner in Sonam A Kapoor. She is known for her conscious and discerning choices in all aspects of life. The synergy between our brand values and what she represents is remarkable."

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, beauty and FMCG brands at The Good Glamm Group said, it is the first brand our group acquired. “We aim to grow it to a ₹500 crore revenue run rate in the next two years," she said.

According to Statista, by 2025, the fashion and accessories direct-to-consumer (D2C) market in India is expected to be worth $43.2 billion according to 2021 forecasts. Consumer electronics would be the largest D2C segment in the Indian market, with an estimated market size of $30.6 billion. While the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market value is expected to reach $20.8 billion, home decor could account for $5.4 billion.