The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon takes back control of Hello Sunshine, but why is firm cutting 50% of workforce?

Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine has reportedly laid off around 30 employees, amounting to nearly half its workforce, just weeks after the actor and producer reacquired the business with French media group Mediawan.

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine cuts half its workforce after buyback The job cuts, reported on 30 October by US entertainment publications, are part of a wider restructuring that will see the company concentrate on film and television production and Reese's Book Club.

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Its direct-to-consumer business, which had been developed to connect Witherspoon's audience with products, services and other lifestyle offerings, is being significantly scaled back.

The reported layoffs come shortly after the 13 October announcement that Witherspoon had joined hands with Mediawan to buy Hello Sunshine back from Candle Media, which had acquired a controlling stake in the company in 2021.

Hello Sunshine has not publicly confirmed the number of employees affected. The company declined to comment when approached by TheWrap. The reported figure of around 30 job losses has been attributed to sources familiar with the changes.

The news was confirmed by media outlet Variety after they learned of the layoff news from multiple sources.

Why is Hello Sunshine cutting jobs? The restructuring reflects a change in the company's priorities. Under its new arrangement with Mediawan, Hello Sunshine is expected to focus on the areas that built its reputation: developing film and television projects, and growing Reese's Book Club.

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The direct-to-consumer division had been an attempt to turn the company's audience into customers for products and services beyond entertainment.

Its activities included lifestyle and media ventures, social marketing and other consumer-facing businesses. Reports indicate that this division is being dismantled, although employees working in social and digital marketing and partnerships are among those expected to remain.

The strategy also marks a return to a more focused production business. Hello Sunshine has been behind projects such as The Morning Show, Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and Daisy Jones & the Six. The company has built a reputation for stories centred on women and adaptations of popular books.

Reese's Book Club, launched in 2017, is another important part of the business. It has grown into a large reading community and also serves as a source of material for potential screen adaptations.

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According to figures cited by Axios, the club reaches around 6.2 million readers and drives approximately $900 million in book sales in the US.

The buyback follows a steep fall in valuation The change in direction comes against the backdrop of a significant fall in Hello Sunshine's reported valuation. Candle Media acquired a controlling stake in the company in 2021 at a valuation of around $900 million.

Witherspoon and Mediawan are reported to have bought the company back for a sum in the low to mid eight figures. Axios reported the estimated price based on sources familiar with the deal. The parties have not publicly disclosed the final transaction value.

The difference between the earlier valuation and the reported buyback price has drawn attention in the entertainment industry. However, the precise value of the stake being transferred and the full terms of the transaction have not been made public.

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The wider business environment has also changed since Candle Media's acquisition. The 2021 deal took place during a period of heavy investment in entertainment companies, as streaming platforms competed to commission original content.

That spending has since slowed, while production companies have faced tighter budgets and changing demand from broadcasters and streaming services.

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An analysis by TheWrap also pointed to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, reduced studio spending and weaker advertising as factors that affected Hello Sunshine's growth. It said the company's direct-to-consumer subscription plans did not expand as expected.

Hello Sunshine will now operate as part of Mediawan's wider production group, which has a portfolio of independent studios. For Witherspoon, the buyback brings the company back under her influence, but the workforce reduction signals a narrower business strategy focused on its established film, television and book operations.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.