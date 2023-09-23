The Most Important Tech Company You’ve Never Heard of Is a Major Reason Computers Keep Getting Faster
SummaryFew people outside of semiconductor manufacturing have ever heard of Applied Materials and its competitors—but what they do is more essential than ever to maintaining the global pace of technological progress.
The way tech companies continue to deliver ever-faster and more capable computers is undergoing a profound change—at the atomic level.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more