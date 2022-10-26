The Musk-Twitter deal as seen in tweets
- Many of the twists and turns in Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion takeover of the social-media company have played out on Twitter
Elon Musk may close his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. before the end of the week. The takeover has been one of the most unusual blockbuster transactions in recent memory, with months of twists and turns. The billionaire entrepreneur, who also runs Tesla Inc. and SpaceX and has nearly 110 million followers on Twitter, repeatedly took to the social-media platform to comment on the deal, at times voicing enthusiasm about its potential and at other times criticizing how the company has handled spam and fake accounts and other issues.
Here’s how it played out on Twitter.
The drama kicked off with an innocuous tweet the day Twitter disclosed Mr. Musk had become its largest individual investor.
Twitter representatives and Mr. Musk discussed his joining the board.
Then Mr. Musk changed his mind.
Mr. Musk then moved to buy Twitter.
After agreeing to buy the company, Mr. Musk detailed some ideas he had for how Twitter might evolve.
The billionaire then signaled he might be having doubts about the transaction.
Mr. Musk raised questions about the amount of fake or spam accounts on the platform.
Mr. Musk in July sought to abandon the takeover, prompting Twitter to sue him to enforce the deal, sparking new tension.
In early October, Mr. Musk resumed his plan to buy Twitter.
