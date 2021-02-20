The new Disney CEO’s covid strategy leans on streaming hits like ‘WandaVision’

Mr. Chapek was the head of Disney’s home-entertainment division, then riding high on consumers’ seemingly limitless appetite for DVDs. After successfully pumping out direct-to-video sequels to beloved classics like “Bambi" and “The Lion King," Mr. Chapek sensed an opportunity with “Air Bud," a 1997 hit film about a basketball-playing dog.

