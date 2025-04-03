The new Pepsi challenge: Saving Pepsi from years of decline
Laura Cooper , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 03 Apr 2025, 12:57 PM IST
SummaryAfter its cola dropped to No. 3, PepsiCo is trying to win back soda drinkers; ‘maybe we lost the focus’
The job of rescuing Pepsi-Cola starts very early in the morning for Ram Krishnan.
