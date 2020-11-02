The new rules for networking in the pandemic

Maraya Camazine, a third-year medical student at the University of Missouri, had long anticipated schmoozing with others in her field at the big conference of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma held every September.

“Your third year is essentially your last chance to make good impressions on people," says the 28-year-old. “All of these trauma surgeons go to the same conferences every year, and so as a med student your goal is to find a research mentor, go with them and then meet all of these doctors and be able to sit and discuss next steps in the field."

But in June the association announced the conference that was to be held at the Hilton Waikoloa in Hawaii would take place online instead because of the pandemic. It wasn’t the same. “There’s something very easy about sliding into a conversation where you’re being introduced by someone who’s already accepted in the field," Ms. Camazine says. “This was more of a stagnant chat room."

As the coronavirus has forced many people to work from home, it’s also disrupted a fixture of career life: networking, a quasi-business, quasi-social activity that typically happened everywhere from conference halls to bars to corporate mixers and golf courses. With social distancing in effect for the foreseeable future, networking online—which some businesspeople were already doing pre-Covid as a secondary pursuit—has become the primary way to connect.

With economic uncertainty fueling job concerns, many employees say they see networking as essential for their careers. More than a third of 2,022 U.S. adults responding to a Harris Poll conducted in September said it is more important than usual in the pandemic, with work-from-home and no-travel rules in place at many companies.

Some people may be relieved to not have to attend business-card-swapping events—a 2014 study found that participants reported actually feeling dirty after networking.

But a move to virtual networking brings other concerns. “What that is going to do is enhance the advantages of those who are well-connected," says Exequiel Hernandez, a professor of management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “For those who are disadvantaged, it’s going to be harder to develop the new ties they need to advance their career. This is not helpful for new graduates looking for jobs, or those on the periphery of professional networks."

Online networking comes with challenges and awkwardness. But it can be done. Here are tips from the experts on how to navigate.

Be Proactive

New grads, especially, need to realize that simply putting their information out won’t magically get them hired, says Beth Hendler-Grunt, president of Next Great Step, a Livingston, N.J., firm that coaches college students and graduates on careers. “In order for someone to find you, you have to have connections."

Experienced professionals, meanwhile, should make a conscious effort to stay connected with the people they used to see in person. “Yes, I would rather just bump into somebody in the coffee area, but you know what, I can’t do that now. We’re in a pandemic," says Leigh Thompson, professor of management & organizations at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. It’s important to take five minutes out of the day and send a contact an email, she says. Look at your in-box and ask yourself, “Am I sending just as much email as I’m receiving, to serve the purpose of these collisions?’"

Diane Darling, author of “The Networking Survival Guide," recommends people go through their LinkedIn contacts and put them into a spreadsheet. “Then simply say, ‘How are you? What’s new? Is there anything I can do for you?’ "

Use Online Tools

Join or increase your use of networking sites and apps to keep in touch with existing contacts and meet new ones. “Virtual meetings allow people to have choice in identifying those that they think would be helpful in a way that in-person networking events can’t," says Dan Wang, associate professor of management at Columbia Business School. “I think this is the beauty of being able to move networking events online. They expose you to a far broader diversity of individuals."

At the same time, take the precautions you normally would online. Do your research before you connect with someone you don’t know online, and check privacy policies on sites and apps.

Don’t overlook networking opportunities on Instagram and Twitter, where people in creative industries may showcase their work, says Yuvay Meyers Ferguson, assistant dean of impact and engagement at the Howard University School of Business. “However, your tone should still be professional if you are trying to network with people you do not know personally," she advises. “Students looking for a job should make sure their Instagram and Twitter accounts are family-friendly."

Online hiring site ZipRecruiter recommends using the Twitter analytics tool Followerwonk to get a list of influential thought leaders in one’s industry, ranked by their number of social-media followers. Then check who they follow to expand your own network. And by following them, you are likely to learn about online industry events and webinars.

Though some conferences have been canceled or postponed, others have moved online. Sign up for virtual conferences and check out the networking tools they offer.

Paul Baier, a 54-year-old software entrepreneur in Boston who regularly went to conferences pre-Covid has attended four virtual conferences since lockdowns began. One that used messaging tool Slack for introductions was the most effective for networking, he found: “I probably ended up contacting six [people] that were relevant to my area of business and ended up having three very good phone calls."

Follow Up

Be proactive not just about sending out emails but also about following up. Always make planning easier on the other person by setting up the time to talk or video-conference through calendar invites with easy instructions. We are all busy working from home, so making any appointment easier to schedule for the other party is key, says Ms. Darling. She recommends calendar apps, such as Book Like A Boss and Calendly, that handle scheduling, confirmation and reminders and video-call connectivity.

Mr. Baier, the Boston software entrepreneur, puts a link to Calendly in his email signature, in addition to his LinkedIn address and Twitter handle. “It just reduces so much of the friction to find a 20-minute slot in these really busy professionals’ calendars," he says.

“You should initially only ask for a few minutes so the meeting doesn’t feel like a burden to the person you are networking with," says Dr. Ferguson of Howard University. “Fifteen to 30 minutes is enough to make an impact."

Strengthen Ties

Widen your circle of contacts to include “weak ties," people you might not have talked to in some time. They are more likely to have new information than those with whom you are in regular touch, says Dr. Wang at Columbia Business School. Don’t be shy about reconnecting with a professional contact you haven’t corresponded with for some time. “Folks who haven’t heard from you in a while tend to be flattered, on average," says Dr. Wang. “You’d be surprised."

Students or recent grads should step up their contacts with alumni networks virtually, advises Abigail Kies, assistant dean of the career-development office at the Yale School of Management. Other school ties could be useful too. “I recommend that they follow their teachers, school staff and teacher’s assistants in order to widen their connection pool," Dr. Ferguson of Howard says.

Be Considerate

It’s more important during this time to think about tone when reaching out, as almost everyone working from home is dealing with some issue, Ms. Kies says. Check online if the other party’s job situation has changed. An email should include some acknowledgment of the pandemic, and also ask if it’s an OK time to email. Ms. Darling recommends inquiring if the person prefers a call by phone or video. And when the other party picks up at the scheduled time, make a point to ask again if it’s a good time to talk. “That’s always a question that people have asked, but I think people are listening to the answer more," says Ms. Kies.

Prepare, and Be Specific

As always in networking, do your research on the people you are trying to connect with, to understand who you are talking with and their accomplishments. “If you’re asking them for pointed advice that draws from their experience, that shows deference on your part and also creates the basis for follow-up conversations in order to sustain that relationship that you just formed," says Dr. Wang.

Be specific in email subject lines and explain why you want to connect, referencing their accomplishments or a video or publication you saw them mentioned in, for instance. You also want to demonstrate that you have something to offer that will make it worth their time to respond and connect, says Dr. Thompson of Kellogg.

Because of the pandemic, it’s OK to be upfront and even broadcast a job loss, Dr. Thompson says. “The people who are widening [their circle] and just kind of putting themselves out there, the likelihood that they’re going to land on their feet is statistically so much greater," she says. “I’ve been telling a lot of the folks who’ve been getting bad news, resist the urge to pull down the shades."

—Kathryn Dill contributed to this article.

New Offerings for Job Seekers

Business schools and online-hiring sites have been rolling out new tools and tips to help job seekers figure out how to network during a pandemic.

For alumni and students, it’s a good time to check for new resources at their alma mater. For instance, Columbia Business School’s Bernstein Center for Leadership and Ethics organized a series of virtual professional-development workshops for M.B.A. students and alumni to address how to navigate networking and career development in the Covid era.

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania’s initiatives included an online panel at LinkedIn where Wharton M.B.A. alumni who now work at the networking site shared best practices for conducting a virtual job search and a session for first-year M.B.A. students on how to navigate virtual events.

Among more broadly available offerings, LinkedIn has introduced features that allow users to set up and attend virtual events and quickly move from written chats to video calls with one click. It also updated messaging tools and launched a mechanism that lets users who have suffered a job loss put a green frame on their profile indicating they are “Open to Work" and available immediately. “We were a little bit concerned initially, would people feel comfortable doing this publicly, but we haven’t had this mass level of unemployment in a while," said Kiran Prasad, vice president of product at LinkedIn. The company says three million of the 722 million LinkedIn members world-wide are now using the frame.

Online-hiring site ZipRecruiter posted updated virtual networking advice on the career blog section of its site in October, including four tips and recommendations for tools like Followerwonk, a Twitter analytics company, for searches and research, and Meetup, a social-media platform that allows users to organize in-person events.

Networking platform Lunchclub, which has been matching users one-on-one by their interests and goals since 2018, in the last six months has expanded beyond the tech industry that was its core market. In April it introduced a new meeting format called Cafes to connect users to more people outside individual meetings. Now it is testing larger events with thought leaders.

Networking app Upstream, which soft-launched in January, added video one-on-one networking sessions in May, earlier than planned, because of Covid. The 20-minute sessions pair members for a round of one-on-one conversations lasting five minutes each. Upstream officially launched in late October, adding features that expanded its flexibility for meetings.

