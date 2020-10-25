The next steps in Mistry versus Tata

People in the know say that the final parting has been well thought out. For the Mistry family, their shareholding in Tata Sons is effectively useless, except to get dividends. The recent bid to monetize their shares in Tata Sons (when the Mistry family pledged 9.19% stake held by Cyrus Investments with lenders in August and September) was thwarted. Tata Sons moved an application on 5 September to prevent share pledging as it could have led to share transfers in violation of the right of first refusal.