‘The Nvidia Way’ review: The hard work of tech mastery
Phillip Delves Broughton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Dec 2024, 06:35 PM IST
SummaryWhen Nvidia’s CEO is asked how to be successful, he will respond: “I wish upon you ample doses of pain and suffering.”
The origin story of Nvidia has yet to attain the status of technology myth. It isn’t Hewlett and Packard in their garage in Palo Alto, Calif., or Gates and Allen raising hell with the Lakeside School programmers’ group. It is three men in a San Jose Denny’s in 1992 guzzling from a single bottomless cup of coffee and thinking of computer chips.
