‘The Nvidia Way’ review: The hard work of tech mastery

The origin story of Nvidia has yet to attain the status of technology myth. It isn’t Hewlett and Packard in their garage in Palo Alto, Calif., or Gates and Allen raising hell with the Lakeside School programmers’ group. It is three men in a San Jose Denny’s in 1992 guzzling from a single bottomless cup of coffee and thinking of computer chips.

But if Nvidia’s staggering ascent says anything, it is that mythical status is imminent. In January 2020, in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a single share of Nvidia stock cost just over $6. These days you will pay nearly $140.

The company’s early chips were a flop. “We survived ourselves," Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and chief executive, tells the journalist Tae Kim in “The Nvidia Way," a first draft of the firm’s history. “We were our own worst enemy." Yet since the end of 2022, when ChatGPT was launched, Nvidia’s growth has been vertiginous. Quarter after quarter, it has shredded analysts’ estimates, and this year it briefly passed Microsoft and Apple to become the world’s most valuable company.

Mr. Kim’s book is nothing like Walter Isaacson’s portraits of tech geniuses Steve Jobs or Elon Musk. It is more prosaic, focusing on the technical and human ground war of building a company. Even so, there is drama in Nvidia’s remarkable rise, and Mr. Kim’s reporting offers plenty of incident and portraiture.

Artificial intelligence without Nvidia is impossible to imagine. Its chips are the building blocks for the AI infrastructure being developed by both entrenched technology giants and well-funded newcomers. Its software, called Compute Unified Device Architecture, or CUDA, lets developers take full advantage of Nvidia’s hardware: It’s the paraffin you toss on the dry tinder of Nvidia’s ever more potent and multiplying GPUs (graphics processing units).

When the company started in the early 1990s, it was one of a scrum of firms designing graphics chips for gamers who wanted the best possible experience in their shoot-’em-up videogames. It was incorporated in 1993 by Mr. Huang, whose background was in electrical engineering; Curtis Priem, a specialist in chip architecture; and Chris Malachowsky, a manufacturing expert.

Mr. Huang had been sent by his parents to the U.S. from Taiwan when he was still a boy. He enrolled at a Baptist boarding school in Kentucky, where his parents believed he would get a good American education. They didn’t know that it was a reform school. Mr. Huang’s roommate was eight years older and covered in tattoos and stab wounds. When his parents finally made it to the U.S., they put him in a regular public school in Oregon.

As a teenager, we are told, Mr. Huang was a formidable table-tennis player and earned money by cleaning tables and bathrooms at a local Denny’s, a toughening experience that prepared him for life as a tech CEO. As a business sage, Mr. Huang says that work is simply perseverance in the face of difficult odds and that character is the source of greatness. Asked how to be successful, he will respond: “I wish upon you ample doses of pain and suffering."

After scuffing around the lower ranks of Silicon Valley for a few years, Mr. Huang and his co-founders began their meetings at Denny’s. They forged a plan to design high-performance chips to maximize the graphics potential of Microsoft’s latest Windows software. They chose the name Nvidia—a mashup of invidia, the Latin word for envy, and the name of their first chip, the Next Version 1, or NV1.

Things didn’t go well at first. The Nvidia team overdesigned their earliest chips and nearly went bankrupt. They slashed more than half their employees and learned to focus on the things customers will pay for—and abandon the technical pirouettes that cost money the firm could never recoup. Their breakout was 3-D chips for PCs, which die-hard gamers adored.

By this point—the late 1990s—Mr. Huang had figured out a particular way of building and managing his company. The bedrock precept was ferociously hard work. New employees were told that the culture was “ultra-aggressive." Mr. Huang demanded that they work at the “speed of light," constrained (as Mr. Kim puts it) “only by the laws of physics—not by internal politics or financial concerns."

In the early 2000s, scientists found that the GPUs that Nvidia was making for gamers were useful in simulating “complex natural phenomena," such as protein folding (in which a chain of amino acids folds into a three-dimensional structure), and explaining real-world problems, such as stock-options pricing. If you tethered these GPUs together so they could process parallel computations, using CUDA, you achieved a violent acceleration in computing power.

Nvidia’s now-seasoned commercial team wasted no time sending free GPUs to researchers and spreading the word about the company’s burgeoning software library. They made its hardware and software the industry standard, so that it was hard for competitors to break in. When AI took off in the early 2020s, developers were already hooked on Nvidia’s products. Building AI applications with any other platform was a huge hassle.

Does all of this success make Mr. Huang happy? Apparently not. After one especially successful quarter, he began a review meeting by saying: “I look in the mirror every morning and say, ‘you suck.’ " He still enjoys publicly dressing down employees, saying that humiliation is a small price to pay for group learning. He believes that he can “torture" his people “into greatness." When employees begin to ramble in his presence, he will start to murmur “LUA," a warning to the speaker. The abbreviation means: “Listen to the question. Understand the question. Answer the Question."

The shrinking of Intel, once the chip-making champion, shows that even the greatest firms can falter. It is possible that, without Mr. Huang’s ferocious drive, Nvidia may one day suffer the same fate. Still, Mr. Kim’s hot take suggests that its success is built to last.

Mr. Delves Broughton is the author of “The Art of the Sale: Learning From the Masters About the Business of Life."