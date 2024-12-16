‘The Nvidia Way’ review: The hard work of tech mastery

Does all of this success make Mr. Huang happy? Apparently not. After one especially successful quarter, he began a review meeting by saying: “I look in the mirror every morning and say, ‘you suck.’ " He still enjoys publicly dressing down employees, saying that humiliation is a small price to pay for group learning. He believes that he can “torture" his people “into greatness." When employees begin to ramble in his presence, he will start to murmur “LUA," a warning to the speaker. The abbreviation means: “Listen to the question. Understand the question. Answer the Question."