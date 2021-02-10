Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >The oil giant with a head start in the energy transition
Total proposed a name change to 'TotalEnergies' alongside its annual results

The oil giant with a head start in the energy transition

2 min read . 04:34 PM IST Rochelle Toplensky , The Wall Street Journal

Total’s prudent management in recent years set it up well for the trauma of 2020

French giant Total may be the best of a bad bunch in the unloved oil-and-gas sector.

The company weathered a traumatic year for the oil industry better than European peers Shell and BP, annual results released Tuesday confirmed. The sector isn’t for the faint of heart as the world transitions to cleaner forms of energy, but Total seems well set up for a range of scenarios.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.