The oil giant with a head start in the energy transition

The oil giant with a head start in the energy transition2 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Total’s prudent management in recent years set it up well for the trauma of 2020
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Total’s prudent management in recent years set it up well for the trauma of 2020
French giant Total may be the best of a bad bunch in the unloved oil-and-gas sector.
The company weathered a traumatic year for the oil industry better than European peers Shell and BP, annual results released Tuesday confirmed. The sector isn’t for the faint of heart as the world transitions to cleaner forms of energy, but Total seems well set up for a range of scenarios.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.