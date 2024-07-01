The once-dominant rocket maker trying to catch up to Musk’s SpaceX
Micah Maidenberg , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Jul 2024, 03:30 PM IST
SummaryDelays at United Launch Alliance, the rocket provider owned by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, have drawn scrutiny from the military.
When the Pentagon needed to get a satellite into orbit, United Launch Alliance for years got the call.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less