The packaging mistakes companies make—and why they make them

If a product is typically used in the kitchen or bath when hands are likely to be wet, he says, maybe design a square top or a top with divots that is easier to grip. Even better if it breaks the seal upon twisting. Overall shape is important, too. Will the container fit where consumers are likely to store it? You don’t want a product that’s too tall for pantry shelving or too wide to go in a refrigerator door or in a shower caddie.

