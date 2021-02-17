The pandemic is only deepening our focus on CSR: SRM Group President

We speak with Dr Sathyanarayanan,President SRM Group and Anand Kashyap, CEO of SRM Tech, about Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and technology’s potential to empower CSR initiatives, particularly in the post-pandemic world.

You have spearheaded the expansion of SRM’s footprint across verticals – Education, Media, Healthcare, Manufacturing and IT. What are some of your observations around CSR and technology’s role in empowering CSR?

Sathyanarayanan: Modern consumers, especially millennials, expect more accountability from the businesses they support. Creating a sustainable business strategy that gives back to local communities therefore makes not only social but also economic sense. Technology companies, in particular, can help magnify social impact not only through their own CSR initiatives but also by providing infrastructure and operations support to various philanthropic efforts – especially in the post-COVID era.

As a leading brand, how does SRM envision its CSR strategy?

Sathyanarayanan: We have always believed in leading with purpose – it’s part of our DNA. The pandemic is only deepening our focus on CSR. We believe now’s the time to leverage our technology expertise to help local communities overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and drive positive change. We have several plans to strengthen initiatives that were set up prior to the pandemic and also implement new ones as we gain a deeper understanding of emerging needs in the next normal.

How has SRM been leveraging technology to drive social impact?

Anand: SRM has been leveraging technology in two distinct ways to create social impact. One – ensuring access to quality education for all children, especially those in remote settings, to drive sustained growth and progress. Back in July 2018, SRM’s charitable foundation teamed up with the Government of Tamil Nadu’s Department of School Education to set up smart classrooms in government schools in Erode and Salem districts. SRM Tech helped equip the classrooms with smart technology.

Technology-based visual learning has enhanced the effectiveness of traditional teaching methods, helping teachers cater to varied learning styles, in turn inspiring their students to love learning. It has reduced distractions, increased student engagement and improved learning outcomes by making the entire learning process more enjoyable.

Two – providing online skills training for rural youth. Over the years, it became obvious to us that men and women in rural areas and small towns are eager to set up small businesses and acquire relevant skills training. The challenge lies in spotting these budding entrepreneurs early and empowering them with the right skills. Indian Small and Rural Business Exposition (ISRB Expo), an arm of SRM’s charitable foundation, plays valuable role in nurturing these entrepreneurs in small and rural enterprises across Tamil Nadu by providing critical skills training in a virtual setting. This is going to be a critical success factor as we navigate the post-pandemic world.

How is SRM Tech pivoting its CSR strategy in the next normal?

Anand: Technology-based learning in general, and remote learning in particular, acquires a whole new dimension in the aftermath of the pandemic. As schools scramble to figure out ways to deliver quality learning without interruption, it’s clear technology will play a key role in facilitating learning in the new normal.

At SRM Tech, we are going to focus on how we can leverage our tech capabilities and infrastructure to enable learning on two fronts. One – how can we empower schools, teachers and students in the emerging environment? Two – how can we enable online training for upskilling youth?

Going forward, how do you plan to use technology for enabling online skills training?

Anand: The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown has impacted many small firms in an unprecedented manner – they are struggling to survive in the new normal. SRM Tech, through the SRM foundation, is already providing online skills training and coaching to employees in such firms, improving access to learning during these challenging days.

More than 30% of India’s population currently resides in an urban setting. This number is growing exponentially by the day, causing an acute stress on urban infrastructure. It therefore makes sense that we, at SRM Tech, focus on the small and rural sector. We are working on developing scalable online skills training programs to empower large swaths of rural youth. I’m really proud of the great work our teams are doing in this area and see a lot of opportunity for us to create a big impact.

